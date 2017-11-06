Candidates vying for Southern Downs win

Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland state election day at the polling booth at the CCSA Hall in Nutley Street, Caloundra. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman

CANDIDATES vying for the Southern Downs electorate in the State Election have hit the campaign trail running after a snap election was called last weekend.

With two and a half weeks to go until voters hit the polls, Labor is yet to name a representative to join LNP candidate James Lister, One Nation's Josh Coyne, Greens party branch convenor Antonia van Guens and independent Rob Mackenzie in the election race.

Mr Lister said he was still going full throttle after kick starting his campaign in March.

"I'm pretty proud of some of the things I've already achieved, such as water security for Stanthorpe getting Barnaby Joyce in there and organising for the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce to progress with the Emu Swamp Dam as the preferred proponent of the project,” Mr Lister said.

"I've managed to convince my party to write to Federal Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester about the inland rail.

"Unless we're convinced the current plan for the route stacks up against the concerns of landholders on the Condamine flood plain around Millmerran, the Australian Rail Track Corporation should not to presume the LNP will go ahead with land acquisitions around the route.

"I've also pushed for a cross-border commissioner to be stationed on the Southern Downs to have someone working for the issues of residents in communities like Wallangarra, Texas and Goondiwindi.”

Mr Coyne said he had recently headed out to communities in the west of the electorate before travelling around Stanthorpe and Wallangarra at the weekend.

"On the economic side of things, One Nation wants to introduce a five-year moratorium on the payroll tax for innovative start up businesses that started in 2017 and employ up to 40 people,” he said.

"We also want to introduce citizen-initiated referendums that would basically mean people would have a vote on controversial issues and the position of parliament would go to the majority, giving people a lot more power in parliamentary process.

"We also welcome the introduction of medicinal cannabis and it should definitely be something that's implemented across the board to help give people quality of life.”

Cr Mackenzie said he had received plenty of support as he continued travelling around the electorate.

"I think that having members of the community who have been there, done that in this race is very important,” he said.

"I think it's very important to support locals and people with experience.

"One of the things that I'm trying to get through to people is I would like to partner with the local council to get them more State Government funding.

"That funding can be spent on infrastructure so the more of the ratepayers money can be spent on liveability issues, such as ensuring gardens are nice and any essential upgrades can happen, to ensure they're in the best position to entice people to come town town.”

Ms van Guens said she would be heading to the Warwick, Stanthorpe and Inglewood areas this week to learn more about concerns in the Southern Downs.

"I have already been notified about concerns for Emu Swamp Dam, ongoing worries about mining in the Goomburra Valley and the controversy around the inland rail,” she said.

"In the larger cities where housing is taking up land for farming and landholders must rezone, we are suggesting taxing the increase in value to the property so 75% of that increase would come back to the public purse to be spent on things like hospitals and roads when the development is approved.

"I think climate change and consumption rates are issues that affect everyone, so for me I would like to address bringing down unneccessary consumption rates for power and other resources and change policies to reduce climate change.”