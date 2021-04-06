CAN’T MISS: Southern Downs’ massive 2021 events calendar

The Suitcase Rummage at the Jumpers and Jazz 2019 Stroll and Swing in Palmerin St.

The Southern Downs region’s events calendar is back to its flourishing best in 2021, with scores of beloved occasions making their return in the coming months.

Communities across the region battled through the cancellation of a number of annual events in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving residents and tourists alike with a renewed appetite for this year’s comebacks.

Check out our full wrap of the events confirmed for 2021 so far below.

ALLORA AUTUMN FESTIVAL

One of the small Southern Downs town’s most popular events is locked in for 2021, inviting residents and visitors alike to celebrate the area’s rich history.

Markets and local stores will line Allora’s main street along with live entertainment, food vendors, and vintage vehicles and demonstrations.

DATES: Saturday, May 1 from 8am

WARWICK PICNIC RACES

The 126th Ergon Energy Warwick Picnic Races is bringing one of the town’s most beloved race days back to the Rose City in 2021.

Famous for its glitz and glamour with contests such as Fashions on the Field complementing the on-track action, the event is expected to bring hundreds to Allman Park.

DATES: Saturday, June 19

Snowflakes in Stanthorpe Winter Festival 2-4 July 2021

SNOWFLAKES IN STANTHORPE

Winter festival Snowflakes in Stanthorpe has been locked in for 2021 in a huge boost for Granite Belt tourism.

Packed to the brim with ice-skating, giant snow globes, and dozens of local market stalls, the event draws hundreds to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds each year.

DATES: Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4

﻿﻿JUMPERS AND JAZZ IN JULY

“Warwick’s quirkiest festival” is locked in for an enormous 10-day extravaganza in 2021 following its devastating cancellation last year.

There are scores of yarnbombing, art, and live jazz events scheduled throughout the week culminating in a massive weekend celebration.

The festival is traditionally one of the Rose City’s biggest events, with the 2019 event bringing more than $6 million into the local economy.

Click here for the full festival program.

DATES: July 15-25

Fire takes hold of the waste wood for the Killarney Bonfire Night.

KILLARNEY BONFIRE NIGHT

The Killarney Show and Rodeo Society has confirmed it will be bringing back the community favourite Killarney Bonfire Night in 2021.

Held in conjunction with Warwick’s Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival, attendees can expect a vibrant display with artistic fire drums and live music, an array of winter food, and of course a giant bonfire.

DATES: Saturday, July 17 from 4pm – 9pm

HISTORIC LEYBURN SPRINTS

Thousands of motorsports enthusiasts are expected to descend on the small Southern Downs town of Leyburn for the 2021 Historic Leyburn Sprints.

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the major event and the 72nd commemoration of Grand Prix racing in Queensland.

DATES: August 21-22

