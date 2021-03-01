CAN’T MISS: Warwick sports blockbusters this month

Coaches Matt Grew (Warwick Cowboys) and Travis Burns (Wattles Warriors) both want the Barrett Shield in this month’s game at Father Ranger Oval. Picture: Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

March is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of sport for Warwick, with a huge number of community-favourite events locked in.

From one of the biggest rugby league matches of the year to AFL carnivals, cricket finals, and more, it’s an action-packed start to the 2021 sporting season.

Check out our full wrap of your month in sport below.

BARRETT SHIELD

One of Warwick’s greatest sporting rivalries will reignite on March 20, as the Warwick Cowboys and Wattles Warriors battle it out for the Barrett Shield.

After winning back the title in 2020, the Cowboys will defend the shield on their home turf at Father Ranger Oval.

If you’re after a game preview in the lead-up to the big dance, the two clubs are holding a pre-season exhibition at Platz Oval at the Clifton Recreation Grounds from midday on March 13.

The U18, reserve grade, and A-grade teams from both Wattles and Cowboys will be in action.

CARDINAL CUP

The Warwick Redbacks are set to host the massive Cardinal Cup in the lead-up to the Darling Downs AFL season.

The one-day comp will kick off at 10am on March 13, featuring sides from the Redbacks along with the Ipswich Cats, Jimboomba Redbacks, and Collingwood Park Power.

The carnival will be hosted at the Redbacks’ home ground at Warwick Credit Union Oval, and will be the first time the Warwick side takes the field under new coach Tyhe Clarkson.

Warwick Water Rats player Jackson Frawley against Toowoomba Bears in last year’s semi-finals. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WATER RATS’ PRE-SEASON EXHIBITION

Looking to repeat the success of their stellar 2020 season, the Warwick Water Rats have an action-packed series of pre-season games to look forward to this month.

The men’s side will face off against the Tenterfield Bumblebees on March 20 in Stanthorpe, before taking on Currumbin in a trial match at their Risdon Oval home-ground the following week on March 27.

BORDER REGION RODEO FINALS

The final event in the National Rodeo Association’s Border Region Buckle Series will coincide with the 2021 Warwick Show on March 20.

Featuring crowd favourites such as the bull ride, bronc ride, barrel race, and several junior events, attendees will be treated to a rodeo bonanza at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Four massive events will hit Morgan Park Raceway this month. Picture: Andrew Gosling / News Regional Media

MORGAN PARK RACEWAY

A favourite of motorsport enthusiasts across the Warwick area and beyond, Morgan Park Raceway has back-to-back weekends of action lined up.

The first round of new event Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland Hot Start will run on March 6-7, followed by the Motor Events Endurance Race from March 12-14.

The second half of the month’s calendar is no less jam-packed.

Round 2 of the MSQ Hot Start event will be held on March 21-22, with the first round of Motorsport Australia Qld Circuit Racing State Championship on March 26-28.

CRICKET FINALS SERIES

The finals series in the Warwick Cricket Association’s Condamine Cup is also coming up this month.

While matches and locations for the series are yet to be determined, it’s sure to be a hard-fought contest to the finish in one of Warwick’s most popular summer sports.

WARWICK RACE DAY

The Warwick Turf Club is hosting their third race day for the year at Allman Park this month in a big day out for punters and patrons alike.

Head down to the Warwick track on March 26 to catch all the action. Race cards will be confirmed closer to the date.