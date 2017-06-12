Captured offender attempts runaway in Allora

RUNNER: A handcuffed man kicked out the window of a police van to attempt an escape.

Handcuffed and in the back of a police van, a man made a quick bid for freedom on Friday afternoon in Allora.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the 25-year-old had been arrested for public nuisance at about 4:15pm on Forde St.

After the Allora man was put into the van, he allegedly kicked out the window of the vehicle and managed to work his way out despite being in handcuffs.

The car wasn't moving at the time of the escape attempt and Acting Sgt Shield said he managed to wrestle him to the ground in order to recapture him.

The man was transferred to Warwick watch house and charged with public nuisance, wilful damage of police property and obstructing police.

Currently on bail, he is scheduled to face Warwick Magistrates Court on July 5.

Acting Sgt Shield said the police van will be out of action while it is repaired, but a replacement will be borrowed from Warwick police.