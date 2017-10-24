Warwick photographer wins space on special xmas card

ONE Warwick photographer will have his work featured in an unusual arena.

Steven Kasper came in as a runner up in Member for Maranoa David Littleproud's Christmas photo competition.

The MP said he wanted photographers to showcase the unique nature of an Aussie Christmas by capturing the varied landscapes around the vast electorate.

Richard Henderson snapped a starry night over a windmill in Kingaroy to win the top prize, but Mr Kasper's photo will also feature on Mr Littleproud's photo will also feature on the Christmas card.

The avid photographer snapped a sunset shot over Toolburra, while Ray Woodrow also shared a photo of the winding roads towards Leslie Dam.