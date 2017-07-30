Car and two extra key sets allegedly stolen in Warwick

ONE car, two sets of keys and an iPad were allegedly stolen from three houses in Bundaleer Rd, Warwick, overnight Saturday.

Warwick police received the first report of the alleged incidents at 7am Sunday.

The car taken during the night was recovered on the outskirts of Warwick this afternoon.

Two homes were allegedly broken into and a set of keys taken from each as well as an iPad from one address.

Police have undertaken forensic examination of the vehicle.

Warwick police have warned residents to lock and secure their homes and cars.

The keys to the other two cars and iPad have not been found.