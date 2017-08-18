UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash on Warwick main road

BLOCKED: Traffic must avoid a car stuck at the intersection of Albion St and Fitzroy St.

UPDATE 4pm: Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Albion St and Fitzroy St this afternoon.

Warwick Police said initial investigations indicated a car had not given way at the traffic lights.

Police said one of the vehicles was driving on Fitzroy St appears to have not given way and was hit by a car driving on Albion St.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Emergency crews worked to clear the scene as one car was blocking the busy intersection after the incident occurred at about 1pm.

INITIAL 1pm: Emergency crews are rushing to a crash at the intersection of Albion St and Fitzroy St.

Occurring just before 1pm, the crash has left one vehicle stuck in the middle of the busy intersection.

It is believed the occupants of the vehicle were attempting to direct the traffic around the car while waiting for crews to arrive on scene.

It is not known at this stage how many vehicles were involved in the incident.