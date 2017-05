A MOTORIST has collided with a cow on the New England Hwy.

Triple 000 operators confirmed they had received multiple calls about cattle on the highway near the Nobby Connection Rd.

Within minutes there were reports of a collision between a car and a cow.

The female driver of the vehicle is injured and police and ambulance services are on their way to the scene of the crash.

Motorists in the area are advised to proceed with caution.