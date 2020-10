CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on the New England Highway.

A MAN in his 70s has been transported to the Warwick Hospital after a single car crash on a major highway, just outside of Warwick.

The man was driving along the New England Highway, near Rosenthal Heights, at 11.52am when paramedics received the call.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was stable and didn’t have any serious injuries.

Warwick police were also on scene.

The highway has since been reopened.