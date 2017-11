CRASH: A car crashed into a dam at Elbow Valley last night.

CRASH: A car crashed into a dam at Elbow Valley last night. Paul Donaldson

AN AMBULANCE crew were called to Cullendore Rd last night where a car had come off the road and crashed into a dam.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the driver managed to escape from the vehicle.

The crew arrived at the scene at Elbow Valley about 9.55pm.

Transport to hospital was not required for the driver, who was reportedly the only patient treated after single-vehicle crash.

The spokeswoman said the gender and age of the driver were unknown.