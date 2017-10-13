28°
News

Car crashes into ditch on New England Hwy

CRASH: A car has crashed into a ditch on the New England Hwy.
CRASH: A car has crashed into a ditch on the New England Hwy. Bev Lacey
by Elyse Wurm

UPDATE 6.45AM: Two patients have been transported to Toowoomba Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Hwy this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a man in his 70s was transported with chest and back pain while a man in his 50s reportedly suffered neck pain.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at about 5.26am near the Greenmount Connection when the car crashed into a ditch.

INITIAL 6.15AM: A SINGLE-vehicle accident has occurred on the New England Highway, where a car has crashed into a ditch.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the crash occurred at about 5.26am this morning near the Greenmount Connection.

Two people were reportedly in the vehicle but it was unknown whether they sustained any injuries.

One fire crew from Toowoomba attended the scene.

Topics:  breaking news road crash single vehice crash

Warwick Daily News
TRENDING: What's making headlines this Friday

TRENDING: What's making headlines this Friday

Nick Kyrgios hits out at Matthew Johns on Twitter and a hostage family is rescued

Teenagers accused of 'violent' bashing remain in jail

The victim is now fighting for her life in a hospital bed

11 things to know before going to Warwick Cup

DAY OUT: Rebecca Lancaster, Justin Fraser and Jessica Carey catching up at the Warwick Cup last year.

Be the best prepared for a big day at the races tomorrow

COMING: New medical centre set to open in Warwick

COMING SOON: Priceline Pharmacy is due to open at Rose City Shoppingworld next month and will be connected to a new medical centre.

New clinic aims to reduce waiting times for doctors in the Rose City

Local Partners