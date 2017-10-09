Car crashes into tree on highway

RESPONDING: An ambulance crew is responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

UPDATE 6.30pm: A 30-year-old male has been transported to Warwick Hospital after the car he was driving hit a tree on the Cunningham Hwy earlier tonight.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man suffered chest and back injuries in the crash at Cunningham, about 59km west of Warwick.

He was reportedly the only person injured in the incident.

The severity of the injuries was unknown at that stage.

