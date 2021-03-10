UPDATE: Police investigate after car flips off Coast bridge

Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.

UPDATE, 7.45PM: Police investigations are being carried out after a logging truck and a car collided on Wednesday afternoon, causing the vehicle to flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

A 40 year old woman travelling in a black BMW120i was critically injured in the crash.

The woman was the sole occupant of the sedan.

She had to be freed from the vehicle and was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The 40 year old truck driver was not seriously injured.

The road was closed as a result of the crash.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are underway.

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A woman aged in her 40s has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a collision between a truck and a car caused a vehicle to crash off bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.

The woman was transported in a critical condition with arm and abdominal injuries.

A second patient with no obvious injuries was assessed but did not require transport.

UPDATE, 4.45PM: A woman aged in her 40s had to be freed from a vehicle after a collision between a truck and a car at Brooweena.

The vehicle she was in crashed off a bridge on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were working to stabilise the woman.

She remains in a critical condition and a rescue helicopter is on standby.

UPDATE 3.45PM: The public is being urged to avoid the bridge on Maryborough-Biggenden Road after a collision between a car and a truck saw the vehicle crash off the bridge.

One person is in a critical condition.

The bridge is likely to be closed for an extended period.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes via Teebar Road and Giggamen Road.

EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed off a bridge at Brooweena after a collision between a car and a truck.

The Chronicle understands one person in a critical condition.

The crash happened about 2.22pm on Eaton St and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

It's the fifth crash in the region in just one day.

More to come.