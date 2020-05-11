Menu
CAR BLAZE: The car was alight by the time emergency services reached the scene.
News

Car engulfed in fire near Leslie Dam

Tessa Flemming
11th May 2020 7:49 AM
EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a car fire near Leslie Dam this morning.

Flames engulfed the car and spread along the dry grass at a property on Glenvale Rd, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman

Two crews attended the fire and quickly brought the scene under control. 

"The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arriving," the spokeswoman said.

Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon said police arrived at 5am and were still at the scene.

It is not believed anyone was injured during the fire.

More information to follow.

