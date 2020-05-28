Car enters production after 55 year break

This could be the oldest new car on sale.

Aston Martin has started production of the famous DB5 … 55 years after the last one rolled off the assembly line.

The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the world’s most recognisable cars.

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 - made famous in Goldfinger with Sean Connery starring as James Bond - will be re-created by the British car maker and EON Productions, which produces the 007 films. The DB5 has also featured in modern Bond films, most notably Skyfall in 2012.

Aston Martin's Heritage Division is building the cars as part of its continuation program, which recreates classic Astons with a touch of modern engineering.

Aston Martin is building 25 examples of the 1964 DB5.

Aston Martin is using old world techniques to build the DB5s but is also applying modern engineering and performance measures. Aston Martin says the process takes about 4500 hours per car.

For all the James Bond fans out there and super-spy wannabes, the DB5s will come with Q's gadgets featured on the car in the 1964 film Goldfinger.

This includes rear smoke screen, rear simulated oil slick, revolving number plates, fake machine guns and tyre slashers.

Aston Martin is staying as true to the original as possible.

Inside there is a simulated radar screen, driver's door mounted phone, gearshift-mounted firing button among others.

However, there is a catch. Aston Martin is only building 25 examples and each costs £2.75m ($5.1m) plus taxes and the British government won't be picking up the bill for this one.

The DB5s will come with Q’s gadgets, including a simulated smoke machine.

Just like the original, power comes from a 4.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine making 216kW, paired to a five-speed manual driving the rear wheels only.

All vehicles feature the same aluminium body as the 1960s version and are painted in the classic Silver Birch paint.

The Aston Martin DB5 in Skyfall

Paul Spires, the head of Aston Martin Works where the cars are being made said: "We are -making, perhaps, some of the most desirable 'toys' ever built for 25 very lucky buyers worldwide."

Deliveries of the DB5 Continuation are set to commence in the second half of this year.

Originally published as Car enters production after 55 year break