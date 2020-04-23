Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
Breaking

Car explosion seriously burns man

Jack Evans
23rd Apr 2020 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to Banana last night to treat a man in his 40s for serious burns after a car he was working on backfired.

Queensland Ambulance crews arrived on the scene near the Banana State State School at 6.48pm last night.

They found the patient had suffered serious burns to his back and torso.

He was initially transported by road to Moura Hospital but eventually needed to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police confirmed the backfiring car caused a fire which burnt the man.

However fire crews were not needed, and did not attend.

banana car backfire queensland ambulance services queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver rushed to hospital after crashing into parked cars

        premium_icon Driver rushed to hospital after crashing into parked cars

        News A MAN was taken to Warwick Hospital after crashing into two parked cars in the Rose City last night.

        • 23rd Apr 2020 6:53 AM
        Home and car destroyed in house fire south of Toowoomba

        premium_icon Home and car destroyed in house fire south of Toowoomba

        News "The structure was totally destroyed by fire."

        • 23rd Apr 2020 6:40 AM
        Drought continues to be the determiner of market

        premium_icon Drought continues to be the determiner of market

        News WARWICK sheep producers could be looking a slow winter due to COVID-19, but there...

        Drivers’ rage over bowser rort

        premium_icon Drivers’ rage over bowser rort

        News Warwick motorists are feeling ripped off at the pump, as neighbouring towns...