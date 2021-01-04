Menu
Scene of a vehicle fire on Cunningham Highway earlier this morning. Picture: Jessica Paul
News

Car fire closes Cunningham Highway

Jessica Paul
4th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A VEHICLE fire on the Cunningham Highway just outside Warwick closed the major road in both directions earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire at the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Freestone Rd in Clintonvale at 9.13am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said all passengers were out of the car and uninjured, though both paramedics and police crews remained at the scene.

It is unconfirmed at this stage how the vehicle caught fire.

The Cunningham Highway has now reopened in both directions, though traffic remains slowed through the scene.

