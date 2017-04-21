Car flips in crash on Southern Downs road

UPDATE 5.34PM: A DRIVER has had a lucky escape after rolling their vehicle at the corner of of Goldfields Road and Harslett Road near Amiens at about 5pm this afternoon.

The driver was not injured, declining treatment from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The vehicle suffered minor damage, including a small fuel leak.

The road was washed down by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the scene was declared clear and safe at about 5.30pm.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single vehicle rollover near Stanthorpe.

Reports have come through that a car has rolled over at the corner of Goldfields Road and Harslett Road near Amiens.

As yet there is no indication of any injuries.