Car hits a cow on Cunningham Hwy

CALLED OUT: An ambulance attended the scene at Aratula last night. Bev Lacey

A WOMAN suffered minor injuries last night after a car crashed into a cow on the Cunningham Hwy.

An ambulance crew were called to the scene at Aratula about 7.16pm.

The woman was later transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.