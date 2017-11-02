News

Car hits a cow on Cunningham Hwy

CALLED OUT: An ambulance attended the scene at Aratula last night.
by Elyse Wurm

A WOMAN suffered minor injuries last night after a car crashed into a cow on the Cunningham Hwy.

An ambulance crew were called to the scene at Aratula about 7.16pm.

The woman was later transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

Warwick Daily News

