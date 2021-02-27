Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Man critical after car hits tree in medical episode

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car crash north of the Sunshine Coast is now a police matter after paramedics worked on a man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics did not transfer the man to hospital after his car hit a tree at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday.

"We've referred the matter to Queensland Police Service," the spokeswoman said.

Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Endeavour Dr possibly resulted from a medical episode.

Police remained at the scene at 12.30pm.

cooloola cove crash critical gympie
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 YEARS’ SERVICE: Warwick Rotary marks huge milestone

        Premium Content 100 YEARS’ SERVICE: Warwick Rotary marks huge milestone

        Community The long-standing club hopes to use Rotary Australia’s centennial to launch an initiative for the next gen of hometown heroes.

        New reservoir flowing to Southern Downs residents

        Premium Content New reservoir flowing to Southern Downs residents

        News The first load of water has been carted and residents are warned there may be a...

        EXPOSED: Rose City’s drug offenders

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Rose City’s drug offenders

        Crime From a woman mailing meds to her nephew, to a man with a stash of utensils, here is...

        Shannons Championship to light up Morgan Park

        Premium Content Shannons Championship to light up Morgan Park

        News The massive national event is expected to bring huge numbers of visitors to the...