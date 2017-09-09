Crash victim in critical condition

UPDATE 10.10am: A man is in a serious condition following a single-car crash between Leyburn and Karara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have cut the roof from the car to free him from the vehicle.

The extent of the man's injuries is unclear though a Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter is being called to the scene.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics had just arrived at the crash on Toowoomba Karara Rd.

He could not yet confirm the ages of those involved.

The passengers were thought to be travelling from Goondiwindi to Clifton for the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League grand finals today.

EARLIER, 9.50am: A family vehicle has slammed into a tree west of Warwick leaving at least one passenger trapped.

QAS reported two adults and three children were in the car that crashed on the Toowoomba Karara Rd, about 2km south of Leyburn, earlier this morning.

According to QAS dispatchers, the three children appear to be without injury while a woman has sustained some injuries.

The man is believed to be trapped in the vehicle.

It is unclear as yet whether the man or woman was the driver of the vehicle.

EARLIER 9.40am: AMBULANCE crews are en route to a crash west of Warwick.

Initial reports from Queensland Ambulance Service indicate there may be significant injuries from a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Karara Rd at about 9.30 this morning.

The car is thought to have hit a tree on the side of the road halfway between Leyburn and Karara.

QAS has reported passengers may be entrapped.

Updates to follow.