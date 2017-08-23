25°
Car key thief used ice very day

John Weekes
| 23rd Aug 2017 6:08 AM
Harris, then 17, had escalated his drug use from marijuana to ice.
Harris, then 17, had escalated his drug use from marijuana to ice. John Gass

A MARIJUANA user who got hooked on ice soon after moving to Toowoomba broke into people's homes and stole their car keys.

Austin Jordan Daniel Harris, 18, was sentenced in Brisbane District Court on Friday on a smorgasbord of fraud and dishonesty charges.

Some of the charges related to petrol station drive-offs.

But Judge Michael Shanahan said "most concerningly”, Harris robbed houses, stole keys, and pinched people's cars.

Harris was 17 and on bail at the time of the offending, the court heard.

He had also failed to complete some community service obligations.

"In fact, you only performed half an hour of the 150 hours,” Judge Shanahan added.

The court heard Harris started using marijuana in high school then moved to Toowoomba and tried ice.

He was soon using ice every day.

Because of his re-offending, Harris had been remanded in custody since December 4, last year.

Judge Shanahan told Harris "You best understand now you're going to be treated under the adult provisions.”

He was sentenced to 257 days jail, with the 257 days declared as time already served for an unlawful use of motor vehicle charge.

The remainder of Harris's charges were convicted and not further punished.

Those charges included unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and fraud.

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  austin jordan daniel harris brisbane district court drugs judge michael shanahan meth toowoomba

