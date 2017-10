CRASH: Two patients were transported after a crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

TWO patients were transported to Warwick Hospital suffering minor back pain after a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy last night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the vehicle left the road and ended up on nearby land at Greymare.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene on Montrose Lne and Cunningham Hwy at 7.19pm.

Both patients were transported in stable condition.

The gender and ages of the patients was unknown.