Two car crash at Wood and Canning Sts.

ANOTHER car has overturned on a Warwick street this afternoon, in the second crash in the space of half an hour.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Wood and Canning Sts at around 4pm.

Two patients are being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Motorists are advised to take care near the intersection as oil has spilled from one of the vehicles.