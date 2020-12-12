Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

Car ploughs into protesters in New York City

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

@protest_nyc a car just ran through a crowd of protestors on 39th & Lex. A lot of cops present at the scene, multiple ambulances and police helicopter. Police scanner is giving orders to arrest protestors. pic.twitter.com/vW4NwGG5JY — BC (@Matoko_goldberg) December 11, 2020

I don't know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes @NY1 pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO — dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

Please avoid the area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians. Information at this time is preliminary, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/GZLKgMyZUK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2020

.@NYPDnews Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near 3rd Avenue & East 39th Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2020

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

