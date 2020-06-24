Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was used to break into a Coomera shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called just after 4.30am after the stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driven into the main entrance of the Foxwell Rd business.

An offender then exited the silver Audi Q5, ran into the centre and used an "implement" to smash their way into a jewellery store.

Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police
Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police

They also smashed the display cabinets and stole trays of jewellery, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Extensive damage was done to the main entrance and the jewellery store.

Police believe the car, with distinctive roof racks, was stolen from Seven Hills on June 21, and will have substantial damage from being used in the offence.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime heist queensland crime thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO FUSS: Digital news ‘straightforward’ for septuagenarian

        premium_icon NO FUSS: Digital news ‘straightforward’ for septuagenarian

        News The transition to digital two years ago has kept one Killarney resident informed all year round.

        Teen’s green thumb blooms into business

        premium_icon Teen’s green thumb blooms into business

        Community UTE ownership is soon on the cards for this fledgling Clifton farmer, thanks to his...

        “Trees of love and hope” turn backyard into business boom

        premium_icon “Trees of love and hope” turn backyard into business boom

        News How a Warwick resident’s idea is keeping the local economy and community spirits...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day