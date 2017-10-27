BREAKING: Man arrested after New England Highway crash

Laurel Blackwood shared this photo on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page from the single vehicle crash just north of Allora this afternoon.

UPDATE 3.51PM: A MAN is in police custody after a crash on the New England highway this afternoon.

Police say the man was arrested for drink driving at the scene of a single vehicle rollover near Batterham Rd north of Allora.

The crash occurred at 2.45pm and the single occupant suffered no injuries and refused treatment from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Warwick police are currently processing the man and will have more information shortly.

EARLIER: A VEHICLE has rolled on the New England Highway near Allora this afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 2.45pm and paramedics and firecrews from the region are attending.

Paramedics are assessing a male patient with no obvious injuries.

Local firecrews are on hand controlling traffic in the area.

Firecom has reported the highway is not blocked and no one is trapped in the vehicle.