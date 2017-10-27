News

BREAKING: Man arrested after New England Highway crash

Laurel Blackwood shared this photo on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page from the single vehicle crash just north of Allora this afternoon.
Laurel Blackwood shared this photo on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page from the single vehicle crash just north of Allora this afternoon. Laurel Blackwood
Jonno Colfs
by

UPDATE 3.51PM: A MAN is in police custody after a crash on the New England highway this afternoon.

Police say the man was arrested for drink driving at the scene of a single vehicle rollover near Batterham Rd north of Allora.

The crash occurred at 2.45pm and the single occupant suffered no injuries and refused treatment from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Warwick police are currently processing the man and will have more information shortly.

EARLIER: A VEHICLE has rolled on the New England Highway near Allora this afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 2.45pm and paramedics and firecrews from the region are attending.

Paramedics are assessing a male patient with no obvious injuries.

Local firecrews are on hand controlling traffic in the area.

Firecom has reported the highway is not blocked and no one is trapped in the vehicle.

Topics:  crash warwick accident warwick fire brigade

Warwick Daily News
The story behind the popular rodeo accessory

The story behind the popular rodeo accessory

THERE are two main reasons rodeo stock riders wear chaps.

Heritage listing poo-pooed

Toilet block at the back of Warwick Town Hall may be decommissioned by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Historic building not yet safe from destruction

The origins of campdraft and its 'father', Clarence

Warwick Gold Cup winner 2016, Lloyd Brown from Mallanganee, NSW, on Mallanganee Sampson, about to go through the gate.

Take a trip back to where campdraft first began

Did you spot some mini rodeo fans in Warwick today?

MINI RODEO: (From left) George Simpkins, Sophie Benz, William Nolan and Ashly Inmon from St Mary's Kindergarten dress up for the Warwick Rodeo.

The Rose City's smallest citizens get into the rodeo spirit

Local Partners