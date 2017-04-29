Car slams through fence, lands metres from Warwick home

A car has crashed through a fence on Pratten St late on Friday night.

The crash happened at about 10.30pm just as residents in one of the house were getting into bed.

The neighbour said she first heard the squealing of tyres.

"Then a huge noise," she said.

"From the noise I was sure someone was dead.

"We ran out and found the car still revving, stuck on my neighbour's brick fence."

The neighbour said the driver of the vehicle left the scene but returned moments later for his phone.

"He ran off and left his girlfriend in the car," she said.

"She was in shock and when police showed up they spoke to her.

"The car has taken out a tree on the footpath before hitting my fence and then my neighbour's.

"If it didn't hit the tree, it would have come right in here and hit the house.

"It must have been moving around that corner."

The resident said both the driver and the passenger were uninjured.

Police, ambulance and fire services were quickly on scene and the driver was found shortly afterwards.

Police investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.