Passengers trapped after car slams into tree

UPDATE, 5.50pm: Two people have now been freed from the car involved in the crash earlier this afternoon.

Both men, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, are conscious and will be taken to Warwick Hospital.

One of the men has suspected spinal and internal injuries, and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to airlift him from the hospital.

The other man has a broken leg from the crash.

Two young men were left trapped in their car after the vehicle slammed into a tree on the side of Hendon Deuchar Rd. Sophie Lester

UPDATE, 5.15pm: Paramedics are still working to free the second of two young men trapped in a car at Deuchar.

A 19-year-old and a 24-year-old were left trapped in the vehicle after their car slammed into a tree on the Hendon Deuchar Hendon rd.

Both men are conscious but there is no further information on the extent of their injuries.

Traffic is able to pass on the road but drivers are urged to approach with caution.

EARLIER, 4.35: AMBULANCE crews are on the way to a single vehicle crash on a rural road near Warwick where a car has reportedly slammed into a tree.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Hendon Deuchar Rd near Cullen Rd at about 4.30 this afternoon.

Passengers are reportedly trapped within the vehicle.

Updates to follow.