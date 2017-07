Police are on the hunt for a garden ornament thrower in Warwick

A GARDEN ornament has been hurled into a car parked outside a Warwick home, causing damage to the vehicle.

The figurine, a mushroom with a lizard on top, was smashed into the windscreen of the car outside a Braemar St house about 6pm Tuesday.

The car owner was home at the time but it was a neighbour who phoned police.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.