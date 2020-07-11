Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
Crime

Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca’s carpark

Angela Seng
by and Angela Seng
11th Jul 2020 10:04 AM

Queensland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Friday night in McDonald's carpark at Stafford in Brisbane's northwest.

At about 10pm, a 60-year-old man was sitting in a white Holden Commodore near Stafford Rd when a man approached the car, opened the passenger door and threatened the driver with a knife.

A second man opened the driver's door and dragged the man out of his vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The suspects fled in the Commodore and are still on the loose.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca's carpark

crime macdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEK IN REWIND: The stories you need to know

        premium_icon WEEK IN REWIND: The stories you need to know

        News The Daily News rounds up the headlines of the week, alongside weather.

        Endeavour recycling expands, delivering jobs boost

        premium_icon Endeavour recycling expands, delivering jobs boost

        News The foundation’s Warwick branch and op shop are also preparing to reopen.

        Billion-dollar wind farm to boost Southern Downs

        premium_icon Billion-dollar wind farm to boost Southern Downs

        News Graziers to work alongside 285m high turbines.

        Region’s businesswomen band together in new venture

        premium_icon Region’s businesswomen band together in new venture

        Business The workshop series will engage with local businesses to drive regional tourism and...