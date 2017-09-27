Car stolen from driveway, dumped in Warwick river

The stolen car was discovered in the Condamine River, with this photo taken by Gary Jackson shared on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page.

A CAR stolen from a Warwick home has met a watery fate.

A white Nissan Patrol was taken from a home in Dragon St between 3 and 9.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The 4x4 was discovered partly submerged in the Condamine River near the corner of Wallace and Grafton Sts and recovered this morning.

The police reported the car was unlocked and keys were left inside the vehicle.

Acting Officer in Charge of Warwick Station Shane Reid said it was important for people to secure their cars.

"We want to remind people to lock their cars and ensure they don't leave their keys or other valuables inside," Sgt Reid said.

There have been no charges made in relation to the theft.

The incident follows a ute stolen from Scots PGC College being found in the river near the Grafton St Bridge in May.