Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash.
Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash.
Crime

Car thefts leave owner shaken, ‘violated’

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The owner of two stolen cars involved in a crash outside a Townsville police station says she feels "violated and angry" that thieves broke into her home.

Melanie Cox was asleep when thieves entered through the back door of her Kirwan home and stole the keys to two cars.

letterspromo
Melanie Cox was asleep when thieves entered through the back door of her Kirwan home.
Melanie Cox was asleep when thieves entered through the back door of her Kirwan home.

 

One of the cars, which was bought in March, was totalled in the crash.

Photos from the scene show how the car, a white sedan, appears to have been used to ram a black car belonging to a motorist.

Ms Cox said while she wasn't hurt in the incident, she was still shaken.

"Physically we are fine. But the shock is only just starting to wear off," she said.

"I feel violated and angry and completely devastated."

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Ms Cox said she slept through the entire ordeal.

"We didn't hear anything. I sleep with white noise on," she said.

"(I) only became aware when my brother called me because he heard/seen my car, and heard my hubby's work vehicle had been used to get away from the crash."

The work vehicle was found dumped on Monday morning on Becks Drive by a member of the public.

Police have seized both cars for forensic examinations.

"Nothing is sacred anymore, you can't even be safe in your own home anymore. Enough already," Ms Cox said.

Police were last night still looking for the group of offenders.

Originally published as Car thefts leave owner shaken, 'violated'

More Stories

car theft crime queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drug dealers

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drug dealers

        Crime From trafficking to dealing to minors, here are some of Warwick’s worst drug offenders.

        Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Premium Content Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

        Crime Warwick woman Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with killing the 2-year-old boy while...

        SPRING FLOP: Motel ‘skint’ despite school holidays

        Premium Content SPRING FLOP: Motel ‘skint’ despite school holidays

        Business Accommodation providers are losing out despite soaring interest in Warwick, but say...

        Warwick park areas closed off after asbestos found

        Premium Content Warwick park areas closed off after asbestos found

        News SDRC said they were investigating the potentially dangerous material found at the...