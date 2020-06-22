Car thieves caught after wrong turn down a one-way street

Police arrested two men alleged to have stolen several vehicles from the Darling Downs area.

A PAIR of car thieves' attempt to evade police ended abruptly when they drove down a no-through road, leaving them no option but to surrender.

Toowoomba Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said police observed the pair travelling in a stolen Volkswagen Amarok in Upper Tenthill, about 3pm Saturday.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time before the offenders came the stop.

They allege the pair stole the ute from a Highfields home on Friday.

The 16-year was arrested and charged with eight offences including burglary, two counts of unlawfully use of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle was adversely by drugs or alcohol, evading police, driving unlicensed, obstructing police and stealing.

One of the car theft charges relate to the burglary of a Middle Ridge home, late on the evening of June 17, where police allege the teenager stole a Subaru Outback.

He was dealt with under provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police charged the 20-year-old with unlawful use of a vehicle, stealing, obstructing police and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court in August.