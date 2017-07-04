Carbal leads the way for indigenous health

CHECK-UP: Carbal Medical Centre's doctor Christine Tran checks out Ethan Appleby while Rebecca Appleby looks on.

AS NAIDOC Week 2017 swings into celebration, Carbal Medical Centre in Warwick is at the front-line, keeping our indigenous community fighting fit.

Clinic manager Kerry Stewart said Carbal was a one-stop shop for indigenous health in Warwick.

"We look after it all here, all health concerns, be they physical, mental, emotional and social,” Mrs Stewart said.

She said the main health concern among Warwick's indigenous population was chronic disease.

"This is something we see a lot of - diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems and renal failure are the main issues,” she said.

"To help we have a large team of doctors, nurses, allied health and Aboriginal health workers, indigenous team care co-ordinators, who can assist with support, care and comfort.

"We also have a worker whose job is to tackle indigenous smoking.

"With funding we receive we're able to pay for things like sleep apnoea machines, mobility aids, blood sugar monitors, nebulisers, items that help keep our patients healthy. We also provide transport and accommo- dation services for those who need them to assist patients to get to appoint- ments in Warwick and further afield.”

Carbal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Services chief executive officer Brian Hewitt said under the Closing the Gap initiative the Federal Government decided in 2006 the best way to approach indigenous health was by starting community indigenous health centres.

"So various Aboriginal Medical Services were developed and Carbal has been hugely successful, so much so we became a company 12 months ago,” Mr Hewitt said.

"We run five clinics, employing 80 staff that encompass Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi. We look after about 6000 clients, 5000 who identify as indigenous.”