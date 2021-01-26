Menu
She’s no stranger to boundary-pushing outfits but Cardi B’s latest look is her most revealing yet.
Celebrity

Cardi B’s outrageous see-through dress

by Hannah Southwick, NY Post
26th Jan 2021 7:19 AM

Cardi B's latest look is out of this world.

The 28-year-old WAP rapper stepped out for a day of shopping in Beverly Hills at the weekend with her rapper husband Offset, wearing a see-through dress that put her famous curves on display.

Designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray, the mind-bending creation features a galactic print atop a naked female silhouette, with Cardi's own tattoos and black thong clearly visible through the sheer fabric.

A white knit neckline and sides "frame" the look, adding to the optical illusion.

RELATED: Why Cardi B and Offset got back together after filing for divorce

Cardi B modelling the unusual dress with her husband, Offset. Picture: Instagram/cardib
Understandably, some fans couldn't wrap their heads around the star's dizzying dress.

"I'm not sure what's going on here but I'm kinda likin' it," one commented on Cardi's Instagram post showing off the look, while another wrote, "I am so confused looking at this outfit."

RELATED: Cardi B calls out Peppa Pig

Cardi stepped out to go shopping in Beverly Hills. Picture: Instagram/cardib
"I honestly thought it was like one of those T-shirts that have the bikini body printed on it," another person commented.

RELATED: Cardi B attends court in wild feather outfit

Yep, it’s see-through. Picture: Instagram/cardib
Cardi's no stranger to turning heads with her sexy style, having recently modelled a hot leather harness look, a barely-there pearl dress and a Louis Vuitton set complete with a matching ponytail.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Cardi B's outrageous see-through dress

