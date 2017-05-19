Care services branching out thanks to NDIS

NEW SERVICE: Speech pathologist Mynn Cheah is one of the new therapists serving at the Montrose Therapy and Respite Services in Warwick.

A NEW therapy service is spreading its wings to set up in the Rose City.

Montrose Therapy and Respite Services has set up a weekly clinic at the Red Rose Healing Centre on Wood St.

Every Thursday, the team of three therapists will provide occupational therapy, speech pathology and physiotherapy.

Montrose communications manager Tom Roberts said it was exciting to provide better services thanks in part to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"We've had a presence in the region for about 15 years on an outreach basis,” Mr Roberts said.

"It's something we had been planning for a while and partly due to NDIS we were looking for opportunities to bring more local services.

"The therapists are based in Toowoomba but especially as many of our clients are younger children with a disability we found it much easier to have a local service so people aren't required to travel.

"It's quite an open service that we are hoping will make a big difference in people's lives and we are encouraging new and existing clients to get in touch to see if it's right for them.”

Families can also access the services with Better Start, Helping Children with Autism, private health or through self-funding.

Bookings can be made on 1800193362 or hello@montrose.org.au.