Care worker stole from people with disabilities

A carer has been placed on parole after admitting to stealing from three people

GAMBLING issues reportedly drove Barry Patrick Ryan to steal almost $1500 from three people while in a "position of trust” as a care worker at Community Aged Care.

The 59-year-old faced Warwick Magistrates Court last week, pleading guilty to three counts of stealing.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the incident was a significant breach of trust.

Defence lawyer Bonnie O'Brien appeared for Ryan, who reportedly started betting online due to boredom when he took time off work throughout 2011-2013.

"It started out as being a very minimal habit, very small small amounts and not regularly,” she said.

"Then that grew to escalate particularly over the 12 months preceding these offences before the court today.”

The court heard money was stolen from three people on one occasion from a safe in April, where cash was being kept for an upcoming trip to Ballina.

Ms O'Brien said Ryan took the money to "tide him over” so he could pay back a loan from a friend.

The defendant had reportedly engaged with support services in relation to the gambling issues, as Ms O'Brien said he reported the incident was a "massive wake-up call”.

"He does instruct me he has successfully ceased gambling since the time of this offending,” she said.

The Warwick man reportedly returned the money on the day it was discovered missing, a couple of days after it was taken.

Ms O'Brien raised the option of refraining from recording a conviction with Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

"I think employers should have the right to know,” Mr Manthey said.

Mr Manthey said he accepted the man had personal issues but people in "positions of trust” can expect periods of imprisonment for that kind of offence, usually with actual time involved.

"Those personal issues do not outweigh the serious nature of the offending before the court here,” he said.

Mr Manthey said the total amount of money taken was $1486, which reportedly belonged to three people with disabilities who required care.

During sentencing, the defendant's lack of criminal history, age and quick return of the money were taken into account.

"I accept that he has pleaded guilty early and has cooperated,” Mr Manthey said.

Ryan was served twelve months imprisonment with an immediate parole release date on Friday July 28.

No restitution was ordered as Ryan had returned the full amount of money prior to being charged.