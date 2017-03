PULP POURS OUT: A load of orange pulp hits the street on Freestone Rd.

A TRUCK driver was caught in a sticky situation yesterday when the load of orange pulp he was carrying spilled on to a Warwick street.

The spill occurred about 11am, when the rear door of the large tipper truck swung open as it drove up a slight incline on Freestone Rd.

The cargo, estimated to be a few hundred kilograms of pulp, spilled out and covered about 100m of the left-hand lane.

Clean-up crews, including several graders, were quickly on scene to assist in removing the sticky mess.