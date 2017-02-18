Caring qualities recognised between calculations

Corey Keable has won an award for his caring capabilities in his role as the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service southern cluster assistant business manager.

A SELF-CONFESSED "number-cruncher” has been rewarded for helping deliver quality care for hospital patients across the Darling Downs.

Corey Keable is the assistant business manager for the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service's Southern Cluster, encompassing Warwick, Stanthorpe, Inglewood, Texas, Goondiwindi and Millmerran

With his mathematical know-how, Mr Keable helps clinicians get the most out of their budgets to resource health services and achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

It was this mathematical prowess that helped him take out a win in the caring category in the DDHHS employee awards.

Mr Keable said he was glad to be nominated, but didn't expect to win the award with such a high calibre of skills from 33 other nominees.

"Logically you think a caring award should go to the people who save lives, so in that respect it is both surprising and humbling to receive this honour,” Mr Keable said.

"The thing I enjoy most about my job is being able to help the clinicians, the directors of nursing and the cluster operations manager because they have a very difficult job to do.

"It is so nice to know that your work is valued and appreciated and my focus now is getting back to business as usual.”

Acting Cluster Operations Manager Matt Boyd nominated Mr Keable for his support and willingness to help managers deliver great care in the DDHHS southern region.

"Often when we think of caring we automatically think of clinical care being delivered at the bedside, but Corey's knowledge and support within the finance area enables us to be able to deliver great care to our communities,” Mr Boyd said.

"Corey has a way of explaining things that leaves you with a greater understanding and his advice allows every facility to understand their finances and ensure services meet requirements.” .