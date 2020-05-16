Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr in Kirwan around 2.18pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr in Kirwan around 2.18pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
News

Emergency services deal with traffic chaos

by SAM FLANAGAN
16th May 2020 8:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Townsville emergency services were flat out this afternoon, with two major car crashes leaving multiple people in hospital.

The first incident occurred in Kirwan around 2.18pm, with two vehicles colliding at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr in Kirwan around 2.18pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr in Kirwan around 2.18pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Two patients were trapped as a result of the crash and needed to be extricated by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

The two patients were transported to hospital as a result of the incident, including a male in his 20s who had facial injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Less than half an hour later there was also a two vehicle crash at West End.

 

Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived.

It's believed a male in his 20s suffered spinal injuries as a result of the incident.

The other person assessed declined transportation after the crash.

 

Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Two vehicles collided on Stagpole St with paramedics assessing two patients when they arrived. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

Originally published as CARNAGE: Emergency services deal with traffic chaos

crashes emergency services multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Warwick relishes taste of freedom

        premium_icon CHEERS: Warwick relishes taste of freedom

        News Playgrounds, cafes, auctions — they’re all open! Find out how Warwick celebrated its weekend on the road to recovery.

        Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        premium_icon Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        News EVEN with a promising winter ahead, Southern Down tourism operators still expecting...

        PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        News Sombre warning to Southern Downs landowners not to get complacent about grass...

        The good samaritan visits brightening lockdown for elderly

        premium_icon The good samaritan visits brightening lockdown for elderly

        News Since coronavirus began, one group of Warwick youngsters have been doing their own...