Cart drivers and organisers high in praise of Morgan Park

Wacky Racers Billy Cart competitors (from left) Fraser, Stevie and William Collins before the start of racing at Morgan Park
Wacky Racers Billy Cart competitors (from left) Fraser, Stevie and William Collins before the start of racing at Morgan Park
by Gerard Walsh

THERE were 20 carts and many more drivers at the second Wacky Racers Billy Cart event in Warwick today.

The event is put on by Total Driver and was in William St in Warwick last year.

This year, event organiser Gene Corbett from Total Driver said there had been a great response to the event at the new venue, Morgan Park Raceway.

"I give the venue 10 out of 10,” he said.

The racing strip is downhill from just west of the bridge on Morgan Park Raceway.

"We need a track with a bit of downhill,” Mr Corbett said.

Total Driver is a group which provides free lessons for drivers in years 10-12.

"The training program is to have children better prepared pre-licence and stop them crashing cars,” he said.

"We have worked in schools in the Stanthorpe, Casino, Lismore and Gold Coast areas and have a few schools in Warwick interested.”

As for the cart racing today, Fraser Collins was one of three members of his family racing in two separate carts.

"I want to go fast enough to win, it is a lot safer at Morgan Park this year than it was last year,” he said.

He had a win in junior cricket on Saturday and was hoping for a win in a cart on Sunday.

Warwick Daily News

HEAVY rain late Saturday hampers attempts to reach men and vehicle on NSW side of the border from Killarney

