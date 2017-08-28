18°
Cartoons inspired by Warwick family

Jonno Colfs
28th Aug 2017 7:16 PM

TOONTASTIC: Tony Davidson is using the power of the internet to send his cartoons around the country and the world.
TOONTASTIC: Tony Davidson is using the power of the internet to send his cartoons around the country and the world. Jonno Colfs

INSPIRED by the comics and the people that fill his house, Tony Davidson draws his own daily funnies and harnesses the power of technology to reach his ever-expanding audience.

Where once a comic artist would need to send their work around the country to publishers in the hope it was picked up, published and for a few, syndicated, these days the worldwide web means a potential fan base is right at your fingertips.

An avid artist since the age of six, Tony, a long-time Akooramak employee, has polished his style and skills over 30-plus years of practice.

"The internet makes it so much easier to get your stuff out there," Tony said.

"There are countless cartoons pages where you can set up your own account and find your audience."

Tony uses Webtoons, an online cartoon world, where cartoonists from every corner of the globe upload their work as it happens.

Tony has his own daily comic strip called Quick Scribbles, a clever and funny snapshot of family life in Warwick.

He draws one cartoon strip a day, scans the work and uploads it to his Webtoons account.

From there it is scheduled and ready to go for the next morning.

"Right now, I have 166 people on Webtoons following my work," he said.

"All up, my cartoons have been viewed more than 12,100 times and out of 10, viewers rate my stuff on average at 7.26."

There are currently 267 cartoons in the Quick Scribbles series.

Every day for the past 267 days, Tony has waited for the moment to inspire his cartoon and then got to work.

"I based my idea on a cartoon by an artist called Thom Tung," he said.

"His is called Mini Thom, simply based on his daily life.

"I was inspired by that and started taking a closer look at life here."

With a houseful of kids he doesn't have to look far.

"My wife has a wonderful level of sarcasm that provides me with a lot of material as well," he said.

"Someone will say or do something that cracks us all up, and that's it."

Alongside Webtoons, Tony uses Facebook, Instagram, Topastic and recently started a Patreon page, a platform where members pay for access to artists' work, special offers and member only bonuses.

Tony admits finding an audience hasn't been easy.

"Some things I do will get heaps of likes and shares, and the next things gets nothing," he said.

"It can be tough.

"Some things start out great and then start to look the same and get a bit stale, so you've got to keep it fresh and funny.

"And life is funny, and simple."

For a sample of Tony's hilarious Quick Scribbles head to webtoons.com/quickscribbles or follow Born 2 draw creations - the art and cartoons of Davo77 on Facebook and Instagram.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  a day in the life cartoonist cartoons jonno colfs warwick community warwick people

