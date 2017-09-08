Carving out a meaty niche

SLICE OF VICTORY: Paul Carey and Peter Wright of Rose City Premium Meats showing off the award for best new business.

THEY may be familiar faces, but Paul Carey, Peter Wright and the team behind Rose City Premium Meats has taken out the Business Excellence Awards for best new business.

Formerly Carey Brothers, the butchery in Rose City Shoppingworld was rebranded as part of the expansion to the shopping centre

Co-owner Paul Carey said the store was thrilled to take out the win at the awards last month.

"It was a great night with a good crowd there, and it's nice to be recognised in any format,” Mr Carey said.

"We know we're technically an old business revamped but we do have a lot more to offer since reopening, like our extensive lines of product in our freezers.

"We're also able to do all of our ham and bacon on site in the new store and I think the customers have really come to like the smell and appreciate the process, especially when we're using all local pork from Tannymorel and bacon from Junabee.

"The response from customers has been really positive, even though we are still in the middle of construction areas - we couldn't be happier.”

Paul Carey and Peter Wright with Mayor Tracy Dobie at the 2017 Business Excellence Awards at the Warwick Town Hall on August 26. Deanna Millard

The focal point of the Rose City Premium store is a large meats fridge showing off products like the house-smoked hams.

Mr Carey said they had picked the new "wow-factor” fridge, which allows them to hang a selection of meats, after seeing a similar one in Brisbane.

"A lot of customers walk by and look up at it and it's the first thing they go to,” he said.

"It's really designed to catch people's eyes and once this branch of the shopping centre opens properly, we're looking forward to attracting more customers from both ends.

"They're planning on making this a bit of a fresh food zone so we're really looking forward to that.

"We've had a really good week last week for Father's Day and this week's been good too. As the weather warms up, more people are getting outside and barbecuing, so those numbers are there.”

Moving forward, Mr Carey said adhering to the paddock to plate philosophy was an important part of the business.

"We need our producers to supply us with good products 52 weeks of the year,” he said.

"Having all local products and building that strong relationship with our suppliers is something we've really upped the ante on.”

While the store gives the business a whole new feel, the new space has kept something of the old.

Black and white photos hung on the back walls of the business give a nod to the history of the two butchers in Warwick.

"The first photo is of my great-grandfather and his brother, Charlie and John Carey, who started Carey Bros,” Mr Carey said.

"The second is Peter's great-grandfather Patrick O'Grady, who had Ahern and O'Grady Butcher in King St.

"The last one is the NAB building not far from where we are now from 1908. It shows both sides to the business with the heritage in the butchery business in town, which Peter and I are both proud of.”