CASH BONANZA: Another big money winner for the region

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd Aug 2017 2:42 PM
Cash money Photo:Barry Leddicoat / Sunshine Coast Daily

YET another lucky local region resident has won themselves a truckload of cash.

This time a Goondiwindi farmer is ready to treat herself and her husband to an overseas holiday after she scratched one of the top prizes of $100,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its $5 Crosswords ticket.

The thrilled winner purchased her ticket from Bishops News Nextra in Goondiwindi.

It's the second top prize Instant Scratch-Its win to land in the region during the past month. 

In July, an Inglewood great grandfather scratched $10,000 on a $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this week when claiming her prize, the happy woman explained how her regular Instant Scratch-Its routine helped land the win.

"My husband and I usually buy Instant-Scratch-Its in twos - one for each of us," she said.

"If we have a win, we reinvest, if we don't, we just leave it for a few weeks and then we usually go back and buy another two.

"I scratched this one when we were at home and I was a bit flabbergasted actually.

"I didn't say anything, I just gave it to my husband to have a look at. 

We were both very stunned and I think his words were 'oh! so someone does win them!'," she said.

The woman confessed that Crossword Instant Scratch-Its was the game of choice for her and her husband.

"We always get the Crosswords - we just get to enjoy scratching it a bit longer," she said.

"The win is great, it's certainly the biggest prize I've ever won.

"I think we're going to treat ourselves, maybe an overseas trip, why not?"

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket at Bishops News Nextra, Goondiwindi.
 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  instant scratch-it lotto winner

