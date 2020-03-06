Cash injected into Warwick’s dangerous blind spots

TRUCK DRIVERS LEFT OUT: Road work markings aren’t catering to truck drivers in Warwick according to David Faulkner.

TRUCK Drivers are asking for more consultation after local roadworks on Wood St have failed to accommodate the size of their vehicles.

While the announcement of federal funding to also address black spots on several Southern Downs Roads is welcomed, truck driver instructor David Faulkner said a lot more needs to be done for the region’s roads.

“The roadworks on Wood St are not leaving big enough gaps for truck drivers to get through, I have seen B Doubles with wheels off the bitumen and with a top heavy vehicle like that, it could be dangerous,” he said.

“I think the state of our roads in general is a bit shocking, there’s potholes and bumps of all kinds, not ideal for a town that has so many trucks passing through.”

As concerns build for his students at Transport Field Driver Training, Mr Faulkner said controllers should adapt markings to suit trucks passing through.

“I think it would be a great idea for them to consult with us, road safety for truck drivers and cars on the road is important for the community.”

Seven key areas will receive works in the Southern Downs including the addition of a roundabout at the Churchill Drive/Park Rd intersection and installation of warning signs, advisory speed signs and guideposts at Freestone Rd/Freestone Gully Rd.

Mr Faulkner said night-time is the worst for Warwick’s black spots as cars often fail to accommodate larger vehicles.

“More and more at night-time you’ll be in a risky spot as it is and then a car won’t dip their lights or they will overtake you on a hill,” he said.

“Sadly I don’t think more markings, signage or roundabouts will stop drivers from stupid, impatient behaviour.

“But addressing these spots will hopefully make roads safer for both car and truck drivers.”