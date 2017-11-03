Cash injection for creative projects

Southern Downs artists are urged to apply for grants through the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Allan Reinikka ROK240513amcmahon

CREATIVES across the Southern Downs are urged to apply for $105,000 of Regional Arts Development Fund grants to get their artistic projects off the ground.

A partnership between the Queensland Government and local councils, the RADF supports local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

The Queensland Government is contributing $2.08million to the 2017-18 RADF partnership.

The Southern Downs Regional Council was received $55,000 of State Government funding and will contribute $50,000 to provide the total funding pool for the 2017-18 program.

RADF Reference Group chairman councillor Rod Kelly said the council was pleased to see the immense appetite and enthusiasm for the arts across the Southern Downs.

"Council continues to receive well-developed and exciting applications for projects that will continue to strengthen the important arts and cultural fabric of our region,” Cr Kelly said.

"I look forward to seeing the applications for this year's funding and encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

Previous projects funded by the RADF include a book about two Southern Downs veterans by Warwick businesswoman Deborah Wheeler, and sculptures by natural history artist Paul Stumkat.

Street art, workshops in pottery and fine furniture making, development of a heritage mapping concept, and participation of professional cultural artists and entertainers at festivals have also come about thanks to the funding.

The grants open on Monday and applications will need to be made online via SmartyGrants before midnight on December 8.

Eligible projects must not start before January 29 2018.

The link to the RADF application form and program guidelines is available from sdrc.qld.gov.au/doing-business/grants-to-community.

For further information, phone SDRC RADF liaison officer Zoë Dunlop on 1300697372.