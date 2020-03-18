Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WE NEED HELP: James Lister calls for the state government to help Southern Downs with the financial impact of COVID-19.
WE NEED HELP: James Lister calls for the state government to help Southern Downs with the financial impact of COVID-19.
News

‘Cash is king’: Pandemic perfect time for roadworks, says MP

Georgie Hewson
18th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAJOR upgrades to roads will revitalise the local economy and tourism trade during the coronavirus pandemic, according to State MP James Lister.

Mr Lister wrote to Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday with six requests for initiatives he believed would minimise the impact of coronavirus on Southern Downs residents.

“Coronavirus is likely to cause major disruption to the livelihoods of farmers, small business owners and workers in my electorate,” Mr Lister said.

While the MP requested sufficient health resources to be deployed and financial assistance to tourism, his requests focused on the need for an increase in roadworks.

“Roadworks mean jobs and business for local contractors and suppliers,” he said.

“The important point here is that jobs and livelihoods are at stake.

“Local jobs depend on local spending by residents who have secure work and the works projects I referred to can be started quickly.

“It’s all about creating economic certainty and job opportunities.”

Mr Lister requested the construction of an overpass at the Eight Mile intersection, a solution to the persistent landslide problems at Cunninghams Gap and repairs to several other key roads and bridges.

“I have also requested the State Government fast track Emu Swamp Dam to bring forward the construction jobs there,” he said.

“I have requested they provide direct financial assistance to SDRC and Granite Belt Wine Tourism to help protect the tourism industry.”

Mr Lister also called for the suspension of fees for small businesses.

He said he would also write to the federal government to request economic stimulus measures for the electorate.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        premium_icon Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        News THE ‘disappointing’ turn stole the opportunity for Southern Downs farmers to showcase their strength through adversity.

        Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        premium_icon Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        News HYSTERIA leaves shopkeepers concerned for their safety.

        Netball dreams crushed during disease disaster

        premium_icon Netball dreams crushed during disease disaster

        Sport CORONAVIRUS has rained on the parade of Warwick netballers, bringing to a halt the...

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia