Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld premier
Qld premier
News

Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

Originally published as Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qld state government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Parenting Parenting is a privilege, and children must be removed from toxic homes instead of being left to suffer because of an incompetent system, writes Kyie Lang.

        Police to meet with Black Lives Matter protest organisers

        premium_icon Police to meet with Black Lives Matter protest organisers

        Politics Police will meet with the organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees