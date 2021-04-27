Cat & Calmell set to star at APRA Awards

With a little help from the rookies, the 2021 APRA Music Awards will celebrate our finest songwriters including The Oils, Amy Shark and Tame Impala.

In just six months, Australian indie pop duo Cat & Calmell have gone from writing songs in their bedrooms to landing on Next Big thing lists worldwide.

Cat Stratton and Calmell Teagle exploded onto streaming playlists with their debut single dumbs … in October and confirmed their star power with follow-up single Dramatic.

Their status as rising stars will be confirmed when they perform at the annual APRA Music Awards which honours Australia's finest songwriters in Sydney on Wednesday.

Pop duo Cat & Calmell will shine at the 2021 APRA Music Awards on Wednesday. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Gen Z artists from Sydney's western suburbs will perform one of the five Song of the Year nominations which are Amy Shark's Everybody Rise, Guy Sebastian's Standing With You, Midnight Oil's Gadigal Land, Tame Impala's Lost In Yesterday and Carry You, written by Tim Minchin and recorded by Missy Higgins.

"We got the email asking us to perform on the day of our first ever gig on April 7," Cat said.

"That was the first night we had ever sung our own songs in front of people who bought tickets to see us and now we will performing at the APRAs in front of some of the biggest songwriters in the country and a lot of our friends who are artists."

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is up for Song of the Year. Picture: Iain Gillespie The West Australian

The APRAs may be the only awards night where a performance can make rather than break a career.

The Song of the Year performances are unique, pairing rising songwriters with the songs which have been part of the Australian soundtrack over the past 12 months, encouraging them to reinterpret them in their own style.

It remains top secret until they step on stage which song the pair will put their spin on and while nervous about the challenge, Cat & Calmell said they are "super excited".

"The good thing about the APRAs is you know everyone there is rooting for the artist," Cat said.

Cat, 20 and Calmell, 22, began writing songs at an after-school creative camp, hoping another artist might record them before deciding to do it themselves.

Their debut single has already amassed more than one million streams and was aired on BBC1 in the UK but scored them a management deal with hitmakers TMWRK who steer the careers of superstars Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Their latest banger Dramatic was inspired by their generation's frustration with the lack of urgent climate action.

Cat & Calmell are songwriting stars of the future and already bending ears overseas. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I had just graduated from high school when the student strikes and marches for climate action were happening; it is an issue which is so specific to our generation," Cat said.

"It's our future we are facing and feel so uncertain about because the people in charge are so much older and don't have the same anxiety about the fate of our planet."

You can watch the red carpet action of the 2021 APRA Awards via the APRA AMCOS Instagram and highlights from the awards on their YouTube channel.

Originally published as Cat & Calmell set to star at APRA Awards